Member of the Verkhovna Rada from the Servant of the People faction, chairman of the parliamentary committee on foreign policy and inter-parliamentary cooperation, Oleksandr Merezhko, is confident that the United States will provide Ukraine with F-16 aircraft.

He said this in an interview with Ukrainian News Agency.

"We're being told “no” now and then we'll prove it to them and they'll say “yes”. It is only a matter of time," he commented on the statement of the American President Joe Biden that the United States cannot provide Ukraine with F-16 fighters.

He noted that he spoke with colleagues from Washington on this topic.

"Before, it often was like this with our allies: at first we were told “no”, but then we found arguments, proved that our army was quickly mastering new types of weapons. We also proved that weapons would not be in the wrong hands. The path from "no" to "yes" was constantly reduced. I am convinced that in this case (with F-16 aircraft) it will also be," said the head of the committee.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, U.S. Republican Congressman Michael McCaul announced a shift in the U.S. leadership on the provision of long-range missiles and modern combat aircraft to Ukraine.