President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has relieved Eduard Moskaliov as commander of the Joint Forces.

This is stated in Decree No. 113 of February 26, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Release Moskaliov Eduard Mykhailovych from the post of commander of the Joint Forces," the document says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy in March 2022 appointed Major General of the Armed Forces, Chief of Staff - First Deputy Commander of the East Operational Command of the Ground Forces of Ukraine Eduard Moskaliov as commander of the JFO instead of Oleksandr Pavliuk.