President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has imposed sanctions against four Russian representatives in the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Economy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Presidential Decree No. 114 of February 26 imposed sanctions for 50 years against the President of the Olympic Committee of the Russian Federation, IOC member Vitaly Smirnov, swimmer, cavalier and honorary IOC member Aleksandr Popov, President of the Russian Tennis Federation, "personal trainer of Yeltsin" and IOC member Shamil Tarpishchev, athlete, officer of the armed forces of the Russian Federation and IOC member Elena Isinbaeva.

"It is quite obvious: sports and terrorism are incompatible concepts. That is why President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy initiated a diplomatic marathon, the purpose of which is to prevent representatives of the terrorist state from participating in the Olympic Games and other international competitions. In this matter, 35 countries have already supported us, and the European Parliament in its resolution emphasized that it warned the IOC against a decision that will allow the Kremlin to use the Olympic Movement for its propaganda," said Yulia Svyrydenko, First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Economy, Chairman of the Interdepartmental Working Group on the Implementation of State Sanctions Policy.

She noted that by imposing sanctions against representatives of the Russian Federation, who promote the Kremlin's narratives in the IOC and who fully support Putin's regime, Ukraine gives a clear signal that it is determined to continue the fight for the non-admission of Russian athletes to the Olympics.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy in his evening address said that he had put into effect three decisions of the National Security and Defense Council on sanctions against Russians: against those involved in the abduction of Ukrainian children; against representatives of the Russian sports sector who are trying to put sports in the service of aggression; against those who help keep mercenary structures in Russia for war against Ukraine.