President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has imposed sanctions against 116 individuals and legal entities related to the forced removal of Ukrainian children to Russia and the transfer for adoption of Ukrainian children to Russian families.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Economy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I am convinced that the upcoming court in The Hague, which will sentence representatives of the aggressor country, will pay special attention to crimes against Ukrainian children. 461 children were killed. 927 were wounded. About 14,000 were forcibly deported. This is only officially confirmed and verified information that Ukrainian law enforcement agencies have as of today. Anyone guilty of crimes against childhood - whether military or civilian - will be punished," said Yulia Svyrydenko, First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Economy, Chairman of the Interdepartmental Working Group on the Implementation of State Sanctions Policy.

According to Presidential Decree No. 115 of February 26, 109 individuals and 7 legal entities were included in the sanctions list.

In particular, the list includes the leaders of the regions to which the forcibly deported citizens of Ukraine and their children are mainly sent: the head of the government of the Republic of Yakutia (Sakha) Andrei Tarasenko, the Minister of Government of the Moscow Region Vyacheslav Dukhin, the first vice-governor of the Primorsky Krai Vera Shcherbina.

Also on the list are representatives of the so-called operational headquarters, created in accordance with the order of the governor of the Rostov Region in order to carry out the forced evacuation of citizens of Ukraine to the territory of the Rostov Region.

Under the sanctions are the director of the state policy department in the field of protection of children's rights of the Ministry of Education of Russia Larisa Falkovskaya, commissioners for the rights of the child in several regions of the Russian Federation, directly involved in the violation of the rights of Ukrainian children.

The sanctions list includes "charitable organizations" that take an active part in organizing the deportation of Ukrainians: a charitable fund to help people caught in a difficult life situation "Gulf Stream"; the all-Russian public movement "Popular Front "For Russia", an autonomous non-profit organization for supporting humanitarian programs "Russian Humanitarian Mission"; Nikeya, Limited Liability Company; all-Russian public organization "Russian Red Cross"; All-Russian public youth organization "All-Russian Student Corps of Rescuers"; autonomous non-profit organization "Home for Mom."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy in his evening address said that he had put into effect three decisions of the National Security and Defense Council on sanctions against Russians: against those involved in the abduction of Ukrainian children; against representatives of the Russian sports sector who are trying to put sports in the service of aggression; against those who help keep mercenary structures in Russia for war against Ukraine.