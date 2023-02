President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has imposed sanctions against 164 individuals and 85 legal entities associated with the founder of the Russian private military company Wagner Yevgeny Prigozhin.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Economy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Together with our partners, we strengthen and synchronize sanctions pressure on the aggressor state. Last year, Ukraine imposed sanctions on the founder of PMC Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, close people, some people from his entourage. Recently, additional sanctions against Prigozhin and related persons were adopted by the United States and the European Union. The chains on which Prigozhin's business empire rests, the supply of PMC weapons, should be destroyed," said Yulia Svyrydenko, First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Economy, Chairman of the Interdepartmental Working Group on the Implementation of State Sanctions Policy.

It is noted that sanctions against Prigozhin, his son, wife and mother were put into effect by presidential decree No. 726/2022 on October 19, 2022.

According to presidential decree No. 116 of February 26, Dmitry Utkin (he is called the founder of the Wagner private military campaign), two daughters of Prigozhin - Prigozhina Veronika Evgenievna and Prigozhina Polina Evgenievna.

Also on the sanctions list is Prigozhina Ekaterina Sergeevna.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy in his evening address said that he had put into effect three decisions of the National Security and Defense Council on sanctions against Russians: against those involved in the abduction of Ukrainian children; against representatives of the Russian sports sector who are trying to put sports in the service of aggression; against those who help keep mercenary structures in Russia for war against Ukraine.