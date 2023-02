Russia Keeps 6 Ships On Combat Duty In Black Sea, Of Which 1 Submarine Missile Carrier - South Operational Co

As of Monday, February 27, Russia holds six warships on combat duty in the Black Sea, among them is an underwater carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles.

It was announced by the spokesman for the South Operational Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Vladyslav Nazarov, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to him, in the morning the Russians brought the submarine into the Black Sea, armed with Kalibr missiles.

On board are four missiles.

Nazarov noted that Russian ships are kept at a safe distance from the Ukrainian-controlled coast.

At the same time, the ships’ group carries out aerial reconnaissance.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 18, Russian troops fired 4 Kalibr cruise missiles from the Black Sea, 2 of them were destroyed by air defense forces.