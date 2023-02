Air Defense Forces Shoot Down 9 Kamikaze Drones Around Kyiv At Night

Air defense forces shot down 9 kamikaze drones at night in the airspace around Kyiv.

It was announced by the Kyiv City Military Administration on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the airspace around Kyiv, 9 UAVs were shot down. According to preliminary assessment, the enemy used Shahed barraging ammunition," the Kyiv City Military Administration said.

The attack of kamikaze drones was carried out in two waves, as stretched as possible in time.

Thus, the enemy tried to accomplish its tactical goal - to deplete air defense.

In this regard, the last night air raid in Kyiv lasted as much as five and a half hours.

According to preliminary data, there were no casualties and hits to infrastructure.

"Thank you to the forces of our air defense! Believe in the Armed Forces," said Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Air Force notes that Russia most often uses Iranian Shahed kamikaze drones to target Kyiv.