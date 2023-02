On February 26, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) repelled 81 enemy attacks in five directions.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU posted on Facebook.

The Russian Federation continues to wage full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine. The main efforts are focused on conducting offensive operations in the Kupiyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Shakhtarsk directions. Last day, the AFU repelled 81 attacks by the occupiers in these areas.

The enemy is trying to destroy the critical infrastructure of our state, continues to strike, carry out artillery shelling of civilian objects, and houses of the civilian population. The enemy constantly conducts aerial reconnaissance to adjust its strikes.

Over the past day, the Russians conducted five missile and 13 airstrikes, two of which were carried out by Shahed-136 UAVs against civilian infrastructure. Both drones were shot down. Also, the enemy carried out more than 50 attacks from rocket salvo systems on civilian infrastructure in Kherson Region, and Donetsk Region. There are dead, and wounded civilians, destroyed civilian houses, and damaged civilian infrastructure.

The threat level of Russia's launch of missile strikes remains high throughout the territory of Ukraine.

In the Volyn, Polisskyi, Siversk, and Slobozhanskyi directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly. The enemy continues to maintain a military presence near the state border of Ukraine, but no signs of the formation of offensive groups have been detected. The enemy carried out mortar, and artillery shelling of the areas of Khrinivka, and Katerynivka settlements in the Chernihiv Region; Hirky, Atynske, Stukalivka, Hyrine, Pavlivka, and Volfyne in the Sumy Region, as well as Veterynarne, Chervona Zoria, Strelecha, Starytsia, Vovchanski Khutory, Cherniak, Loshakove, Krasne Pershe, Stroyivka, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Zapadne, and Kupiyansk of the Kharkiv Region. In the vicinity of Popivka of the Sumy Region, and Chervona Zoria, the enemy used an unmanned aerial vehicle with a combat load.

In the Kupiyansk and Lyman directions, the enemy carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the areas of Novoselivske, Ploschanka, Bilohorivka, Spirne, and Berestove. Enemy artillery shelling was recorded in more than 25 settlements. Among them were Lyman Pershyi and Kurylivka in the Kharkiv Region, and Novoselivske, Chervonopopivka, Dibrova, Serebrianske Forestry, Bilohorivka, Spirne, Rozdolivka, and Fedorivka in the Luhansk Region.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy continues to attack the positions of our troops, carried out unsuccessful offensive actions near the settlements of Dubovo-Vasylivka, Yahidne, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, and Pivnichne in the Donetsk Region. Areas of more than 25 settlements, including: Dubovo-Vasylivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Klishchiyivka, Kurdiumivka, Bila Hora, Ozarianivka, Stupochky, Zalizne, and Pivdene in the Donetsk Region, were shelled.

On the Avdiyivka and Shakhtarsk directions, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensives in the areas of Kamiyanka, Avdiyivka, Vodiane, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Mariyinka, and Vuhledar settlements. It carried out artillery shelling in areas of populated areas, in particular, Novobakhmutivka, Avdiyivka, Lastochkyne, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Mariyinka, Novomykhailivka, Vuhledar, and Vremivka in the Donetsk Region.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, more than 30 settlements were affected by fire. Among them are Vremivka, and Novopil in the Donetsk Region; Olhivske, Malynivka, Chervone, Charivne, Bilohoriya, Novodanylivka, Orikhiv, and Novoandriyivka in the Zaporizhzhia Region.

In the Kherson direction, the settlements of Mykhailivka, Kachkarivka, Lvove, Antonivka, Kherson, Komyshany, Blahovishchenske, Bilozerka, Dniprovske, and Berehove in the Kherson Region were affected by the artillery fire of the Russian occupation forces, and in general, the districts of 27 settlements.

According to the General Staff, near Bakhmutivka, Donetsk Region, in the period from February 22 to 24, up to 30 bodies of dead, and 65 wounded servicemen of the Russian occupation forces were delivered to medical institutions.

It is noted that against the background of the military successes of the AFU, mass desertion is noted among the enemy troops. With this in mind, the Russian deputy commanders for political work are actively conducting outreach work to prevent desertion among Russian servicemen - they are trying to prove the articles of the criminal code regarding punishment to the occupiers. In particular, the invaders are frightened by the fact that Russian servicemen, who since 2017 have been in the status of those who voluntarily left the military unit, have been sentenced to 4-12 years of imprisonment.

Over the past day, the AFU aviation carried out four strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, and military equipment of the occupiers. In addition, Ukrainian defenders destroyed a Russian SU-25 attack aircraft.