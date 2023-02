Russian occupation authorities are fleeing to Crimea from Skadovsk and Oleshky, Kherson Region.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"Due to fears of de-occupation of Ukrainian territories, in the settlements of Oleshky and Skadovsk of the Kherson Region, the Russian occupation authorities is preparing to flee to the territory of the temporarily occupied Autonomous Republic of Crimea," the General Staff reported.

In particular, since February 21, the departure of local collaborators to Bakhchisaray, Simferopol, and Kerch has been detected, and since February 24, the occupiers have announced the so-called "evacuation" to all interested parties.

The enemy used military trucks to transport collaborators.

It is allowed to take only hand luggage with you for departure.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Russian soldiers are being threatened with imprisonment in order to prevent desertion, which is observed among enemy troops against the background of the military successes of the AFU.

Russian occupiers are forcibly taking cars from civilian residents in the Kherson Region. Occupiers also steal boats and boat engines from the locals.