Russian soldiers are threatened with imprisonment in order to prevent desertion, which is observed in enemy troops against the background of the military successes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

This is stated in the summary of the General Staff of the AFU posted on Facebook.

"Against the background of the military successes of the AFU, there is a mass desertion among the enemy troops," the message reads.

It is noted that the deputy commanders for political work, taking this into account, are actively conducting outreach work to prevent desertion among Russian servicemen - they are trying to prove the articles of the criminal code regarding punishment to the occupiers. In particular, it is frightening that Russian servicemen who, since 2017, have been in the status of those who voluntarily left the military unit, have been sentenced to 4-12 years of imprisonment.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the occupiers are looking for their deserters in abandoned cottages and houses in the Kherson region.

The previous Russian tank offensives in the Luhansk Region ended with heavy losses, but the enemy does not give up hope of capturing positions and launches infantry into battle.