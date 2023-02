Russia attacks Ukraine with Shahed UAVs at night, most of them downed – General Staff

From 11 p.m., February 26 to the morning of February 27, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with Iranian-made kamikaze drones.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on Facebook.

It is reported that the occupiers used 14 unmanned aerial vehicles of the Shahed type in the territory of the northern and western regions of the country. Previously, 11 drones of this type were shot down by Ukrainian air defense forces.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on February 23, air defense was operating in the Kyiv region and shot down an enemy reconnaissance drone.

Earlier, Head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov said that on the anniversary of the full-scale invasion, on February 23-24, Russia plans to launch a missile attack on the territory of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Kyiv City Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that the sky over Kyiv is better protected than a month ago, and many times better than six months ago.

The Ministry of Defense of Great Britain believes that Russia has probably exhausted the reserves of Iranian drones since their launches have practically stopped. Prior to this, the Ukrainian armed forces reported the downing of at least 24 Shahed-136 UAVs between the end of January and the beginning of February; dozens of drones were destroyed in the first few days of the year.