President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has introduced sanctions against the companies of Yevhen Prigozhin, the curator of the Russian private military company Wagner.

"President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has introduced sanctions against the companies of the Wagner curator Yevgeny Prigozhin and the structures associated with him," he wrote.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy announced in his evening address that he had implemented three decisions of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) regarding sanctions against Russians: against those involved in the abduction of Ukrainian children; against those representatives of the Russian sphere of sports who try to put sport at the service of aggression; against those who help keep mercenary structures in Russia for the war against Ukraine.