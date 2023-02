Russian troops on Sunday, February 26, conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Shakhtarsk directions.

It was reported in the evening operational update of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

During the day, the enemy launched 11 air strikes and carried out 17 attacks from multiple rocket launchers, in particular, on the civil infrastructure of the city of Kherson and along the entire front line in the Donetsk Region. There is damage to residential civilian private and apartment buildings, there are civilian casualties. The threat level of Russia's missile strikes remains high throughout Ukraine.

In the Volyn, Polissia, Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.

The aviation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine inflicted 4 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment of the invaders.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ukrainian military in the Kherson Region is trying to push the Russians away from the Dnieper, which is now the front line.