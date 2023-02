On Sunday, February 26, an explosion was heard in the Russian-occupied Crimea.

Local Telegram channels are reporting this.

In particular, it was heard in Sudak and several other settlements. The publication writes that the sound that people heard is probably the take-off of a Russian plane from an airfield in Kirovske, which switched to supersonic speed over the mountains.

The so-called official authorities of the peninsula have not yet received any information about the incident.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 26, at the Belarusian military air base Machulishchi, which is located 12 kilometers from Minsk, there were two explosions, as a result of which a Russian military transport aircraft and snowplows were damaged.

On December 26, a powerful explosion occurred at the air base of the Aerospace Forces of the Russian Federation Engels-2 in the Saratov Region.

On December 26, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation said that at night air defense equipment allegedly repelled an attack by a Ukrainian drone on the Engels-2 air base.

According to Russian Telegram channels, three soldiers were killed in the explosion, four more were injured.