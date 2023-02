The Ukrainian military in the Kherson Region is trying to push the Russians away from the Dnieper, which is now the front line.

The head of the press center of the security and defense forces of the South Operational Command Natalia Humeniuk has announced this on the air of the national telethon.

According to her, now the Defense Forces are counting on the supply of long-range weapons from partners, since this will be the "most productive effect on the Russians."

"We understand that the front line passes along the Dnieper. And it has a distance from the Russian army directly in the area of ​ ​ a kilometer in some areas, so the shelling is quite dense, close and possible. We are working to destroy their stocks, concentrate equipment, so that they simply have nothing to use, nothing to fire with, and to push them back," Humeniuk said.

She added that the occupiers have no peace even on the left-bank part of the region, which they considered to be their main position. Now the enemy is there maneuvering and looking for calmer places. Their moral and psychological state has been much shaken.

"The fact that they have things collected and already compiled, we are already talking frankly and observing for sure. They have a lot of those who escape from positions, they themselves search for their fugitives and therefore strengthen police methods among the population. They are looking for deserters of their troops in residential buildings and landings," Humeniuk said.

She recalled that the Russians are now equipping engineering and defense structures in the Crimea, and this also indicates their possible retreat towards the peninsula.

According to her, the occupiers are trying to get distributed and get deep into the area, that is, move away from the water line of the left bank. Besides, they mine the left bank a lot.

"We are effectively working on their observation posts, which they leave directly on the shore, to see what the defense forces are preparing. Last night, we worked efficiently at checkpoints in the area of Nova Kakhovka, where we covered with a the dugout with personnel and an observation post nearby. And about 50 invaders were also destroyed, 30 of them were killed, and 23 were wounded," said Humeniuk.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, due to constant shelling by Russian terrorists, a critical situation with heat supply has developed in Kherson.

In addition, due to damage to the networks of distribution system operators caused by enemy shelling, there is de-energization in 5 regions, in particular, in the Kherson Region.