In the area of Bakhmut, an enemy aircraft was shot down.

The deputy chairman of the parliamentary committee on national security, defense and intelligence Yurii Mysiahin has announced this.

"In the area of Bakhmut, another Russian Su-25 was shot down," the MP said.

There are currently no details on the event.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 25, the enemy launched 6 missile and 5 air strikes. Russians carried out about 10 attacks from multiple rocket launchers. Settlements and civilians were affected. There is a danger of further Russian missile attacks throughout Ukraine.

Russia focuses its main efforts on conducting offensive actions in the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Shakhtarsk directions. Last day, our defenders repelled 71 enemy attacks in these directions.