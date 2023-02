Russian occupiers are storming the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Kreminna and Bilohorivka, Luhansk Region.

Serhii Haidai, the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, announced this on the air of the national telethon on February 26, a fragment of the video was published on Telegram by the press service of Administration.

"Near Kreminna and Bilohorivka, the Russians are storming our positions. In particular, yesterday the enemy infantry tried to do this, because the enemy's tank offensive a few days ago was repulsed, and the equipment was burned," said the head of the Administration.

According to him, the forested area around Kreminna forces the enemy to use various tactics of fighting.

In the Svatove area, the situation is stable, Haidai added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 25, the enemy launched 6 missile and 5 air strikes. Russians carried out about 10 attacks from multiple rocket launchers. Settlements and civilians were affected. There is a danger of further Russian missile attacks throughout Ukraine.

Russia focuses its main efforts on conducting offensive actions in the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Shakhtarsk directions. Over the day, our defenders repelled 71 enemy attacks in these directions.