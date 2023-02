Former head of the Department of Economic Security of Ukrenergo Serhii Totskyi transmitted secret information to the Russian military about the location of important energy infrastructure facilities. It was reported by the website of the Priamyi TV channel.

Journalists note that Serhii Totskyi - a police and SSU officer in the past - is the son of Volodymyr Totskyi, a fugitive general from the time of Yanukovych, the head of the operation to disperse the Maidan, who is wanted under the article "treason."

According to journalists, Totskyi, Sr., fled to the Crimea, and now holds the post of adviser to the head of the occupation administration of the Peninsula, Sergey Aksyonov.

The publication also reports that Totskyi, Jr., has a Russian passport. He traveled to Crimea, despite the fact that since 2017 he worked in a high position in a Ukrainian state-owned company.

Serhii Totskyi continued to work at Ukrenergo until the summer of 2022 and during this time managed to transfer a lot of important data about the energy system of Ukraine to the Russian military. Now the SSU is investigating whether the head of Ukrenergo, Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, is involved in state treason.

In turn, the director of the Center for Energy Research, Oleksandr Kharchenko, confirmed that the Russian military has secret data on the Ukrainian power system.

"The scenarios of Russian shelling are not written by the military, but by energy engineers who understand what objects must be damaged or destroyed in order to achieve a certain energy result. We see that the military has clear recommendations on where to get their drones and missiles," the expert said.