The Armed Forces of Ukraine are ready for any scenarios for the development of the spring-summer campaign.

The deputy head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Vadym Skibitskyi has said this on February 24 in Berlin, the press service of the department reports.

"The spring-summer period will be very difficult, we understand this, we are preparing: we are strengthening our capabilities, we have the experience and powerful support of our partners," Skibitskyi said.

He stressed that today Ukraine has clear support from allies and clear plans that are agreed at meetings in the Ramstein format.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 25, the enemy launched 6 missile and 5 air strikes. They carried out about 10 attacks from multiple rocket launchers. Settlements and civilians were affected. There is a danger of further Russian missile attacks throughout Ukraine.

Russia focuses its main efforts on conducting offensive actions in the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Shakhtarsk directions. During the day, our defenders repelled 71 enemy attacks in these directions.

