The new program, which Ukraine plans to start with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in the first quarter of this year will consist of two parts: immediate financial support, which Ukraine expects during the war, and post-war reconstruction programs. It was told by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal in an interview with Forbes.

"The program will be designed for four years, its total budget - more than USD 15 billion. The main goal is financial support for Ukraine and consolidation of G7 countries to help Ukraine for the next five years. It concerns funds to finance the budget deficit (if any) and finance recovery, development and reform programs in Ukraine," he added.

According to him, the distribution of tranches is still being discussed.

"Most likely, the amount will be divided into several quarterly tranches. We expect that we will receive the first tranche in the first or second quarter of this year," the Prime Minister said.