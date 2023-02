NBU Reacts To Improvement Of Situation In Foreign Exchange Market

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) for five working days of the current week - from February 20 to 24, 2023 - bought USD 9.70 million in the interbank foreign exchange market, and at the same time sold USD 605.24 million.

This is stated in the NBU data posted on the official portal of the financial regulator.

Such a sale of US dollars is the minimum since the beginning of the year. The negative intervention balance was USD 595.54 million.

In general, the NBU reduced the sale of currency compared to last week, when it sold USD 655.73 million.

Since the beginning of the year, the NBU has bought USD 52.35 million in the interbank market and sold USD 5,458.87 million. The negative intervention balance was USD 5,406.52 million.

As the Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2022, the National Bank bought USD 3,267.95 million and EUR 110.97 million in the interbank, and sold USD 26,380.59 million and EUR 1,789.11 million.

In 2021, the National Bank bought USD 3,690.7 million and sold USD 1,275.7 million in the interbank foreign exchange market.

In 2020, the NBU bought USD 4,929 million and sold USD 3,891 million in the interbank currency market.

In 2019, the National Bank bought USD 8,462.6 million and sold USD 529.23 million in the interbank currency market.