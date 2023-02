In the power corridors, discussions continue on various options for reforming the utility sector and the subsidy system, after which utility tariffs for the population are likely to increase. It was stated by the Deputy Head of the Office of the President Rostyslav Shurma.

"We are really thinking about the issue of subsidy and systemic loss-making, the lack of incentives to increase both electricity generation and gas production. Therefore, several different mechanisms are being developed to solve these problems," said Shurma.

According to him, the results of these discussions will be known by April.

"I think within a month or two we will come out with the government with proposals, a vision of this system. There are different options," said Shurma.

According to him, among the options being studied is the full monetization of subsidies, when people pay a "fair price, but receive compensation from the state."

"But the main points should be: Ordinary citizens who need help should not be harmed, the state should be helping them directly," Shurma said.

He stressed that solvent citizens should pay fair utility tariffs, and companies should have incentives to increase resource production.

"Those who can pay should pay, and companies should sell their products at a fair price and have an incentive to increase electricity production, gas and oil production," Shurma said.