US Secretary Of Defense Austin To Reznikov: Ukraine Will Be Supported As Long As It Takes

On February 24, U.S. and Ukrainian Defense Ministers Lloyd J. Austin III and Oleksii Reznikov had a telephone conversation. Austin spoke about the unwavering support of Ukraine and revealed the details of the USD 2 billion aid package. It was reported on Austin's Twitter.

On the anniversary of the full-scale Russian invasion, U.S. and Ukrainian Defense Ministers Lloyd J. Austin III and Oleksii Reznikov had a telephone conversation. During the call, Austin reiterated the U.S.'s unwavering commitment to supporting Ukraine.

"As Russia’s unprovoked and indefensible full-scale invasion reaches the one-year mark, Secretary Austin praised Ukraine’s courage and sacrifice that has inspired and rallied the international community to support its efforts to push back against Russian aggression," Austin wrote.

During the phone call, Austin also provided an update on U.S. aid, specifically the new USD 2 billion U.S. aid package. In turn, Reznikov informed about the development of events on the ground in Ukraine.

As previously reported, yesterday the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksii Reznikov published a photo of the first Leopard tanks that have already arrived in Ukraine.