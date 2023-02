Four days before the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Russian Sberbank in Ukraine bought all the cash.

The head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov said this in the Year documentary, adding that this was done at the maximum rate.

"Then they waited for their people to enter, as they say, to open and with their people to carry out the policy they need, distributing cash," Budanov said.