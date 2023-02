Enemy Attacks From Ground And Air. AFU Repel More Than 70 Attacks By Russians - General Staff

During the day, the Russian army tried to carry out offensive actions in more than 70 directions, but the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled the enemy offensive.

This is stated in the morning operational update of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Russia focuses its main efforts on conducting offensive actions in the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Shakhtarsk directions. Last day, our defenders repelled 71 enemy attacks in these directions.

The enemy constantly conducts aerial reconnaissance to correct the fire.

Russians launched 14 missile and 19 air strikes. They carried out 57 attacks from multiple rocket launchers. Civilians were injured.

In the Volyn, Polissia, Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna directions, no signs of the formation of offensive groups of the invaders were found. The enemy fired on the areas of the settlements of Horodyshche in the Chernihiv Region; Popivka, Stukalivka, Pavlivka and Hyiri in the Sumy Region, as well as Starytsia, Varvarivka, Vovchansk, Vilcha, Ohurtsove and Bolohivka in the Kharkiv Region.

In the Kupiansk and Lyman directions, the enemy conducted inconclusive offensive actions near Nevske, Kreminna, Dibrova, Bilohorivka, Spirne, Rozdolivka, Fedorivka, Vasiukivka, as well as in the area of the Serebrianske forestry. They carried out artillery attacks near Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Hrianykivka, Kupiansk, Kyslivka, Tabaivka, Berestove in the Kharkiv Region and Makiivka, Nevske, Dibrova and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk Region.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy continues to attack the positions of our troops. They carried out offensive actions near the settlements of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Berkhivka, Yahidne, Bakhmut, Ivanivske and Pivnichne in the Donetsk region without success. Shelling was carried out in the areas of 22 settlements, in particular Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Dubovo-Vasylivka, Berkhivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Stupochky, Kurdiumivka, Ozarianivka and New York in the Donetsk Region.

The enemy launched a missile attack on the civil infrastructure of the town of Kostiantynivka.

In the Avdiivka and Shakhtarsk directions, the enemy launched an offensive in the areas of the settlements of Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Avdiivka, Pivnichne, Vodiane, Mariinka, Novomykhailivka, Vuhledar - they had no success. Avdiivka, Orlivka, Vodiane, Netailove, Hostre, Heorhiivka, Mariinka, Novomykhailivka, Vuhledar and Prechystivka in the Donetsk Region came under fire.

In the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions, the enemy defends. Continues artillery shelling of areas of settlements bordering the contact line. In particular, Vremivka and Novopillia of the Donetsk Region suffered from enemy fire; as well as Olhivske, Malynivka, Huliaipole, Orikhiv and Bilohiria in the Zaporizhzhia Region; Marhanets and Nikopol of the Dnipropetrovsk Region; Zmiivka, Kherson, Novoberyslav, Beryslav, Antonivka and Kizomys in the Kherson Region, as well as Matrosivka of the Mykolaiv Region.

Due to fears of de-occupation of Ukrainian territories, the so-called city prosecutor of Horlivka, Donetsk Region, resigned and is preparing for evacuation to the territory of the Russian Federation.

The aviation of the Defense Forces over the past day launched 12 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment of the invaders.

Missile forces and artillery units hit a control point, 2 enemy manpower concentration areas, a radar station, an electronic warfare station, and another 2 important enemy targets.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 25, the enemy launched 6 missile and 5 air strikes. They carried out about 10 attacks from multiple rocket launchers. Settlements and civilians were affected. There is a danger of further Russian missile attacks throughout Ukraine.