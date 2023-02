Drive Wedge Between Crimea And Mainland Russia. Intelligence Names Where AFU Will Counterattack In Spring

In the spring, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are going to counterattack in the south to cut off the occupied Crimea from mainland Russia, but the timing of such an offensive depends on the supply of Western weapons.

The deputy head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Vadym Skibitskyi has said this, DW reports.

According to him, the ultimate goal of the counteroffensive is to reach state borders within 1991, including Crimea.

Therefore, Skibitskyi does not exclude that the Armed Forces of Ukraine will strike at weapons warehouses in the territory of the Russian Federation, in particular in the Belgorod Region, from where they strike the Kharkiv Region.

The specific timing of the spring offensive depends on a number of factors, including the supply of Western weapons.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russia focuses its main efforts on conducting offensive actions in the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Shakhtarsk directions. Last day, our defenders repelled 71 enemy attacks in these directions.

On February 25, the enemy launched 6 missile and 5 air strikes. Russians carried out about 10 attacks from multiple rocket launchers. Settlements and civilians were affected. There is a danger of further Russian missile attacks throughout Ukraine.