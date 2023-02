Invaders Lose 6 Tanks And Same Number Of Armored Vehicles Per Day - General Staff

Over the past day, the losses of Russians in manpower amounted to more than 600 people. Also, the invaders had 6 fewer tanks and armored vehicles.

It was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to February 26, 2023 were approximately:

personnel - about 148,130 (+ 660) people eliminated,

tanks - 3,381 (+ 6) units,

armored fighting vehicles - 6,615 (+ 6) units,

artillery systems - 2,380 (+ 7) units,

MLRS - 475 (+ 0) units,

air defense systems - 247 (+ 0) units,

aircraft - 299 (+ 0) units,

helicopters - 288 (+ 0) units,

operational-tactical level UAVs - 2,037 (+ 2),

cruise missiles - 873 (+ 0),

ships/boats -18 (+ 0) units,

vehicles and tank trucks - 5,242 (+ 7) units,

special equipment - 230 (+ 0).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russia focuses on conducting offensive actions in the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Shakhtask directions. Last day, our defenders repelled 71 enemy attacks in these directions.

On February 25, the enemy launched 6 missile and 5 air strikes. Russians carried out about 10 attacks from multiple rocket launchers. Settlements and civilians were affected. There is a danger of further Russian missile attacks throughout Ukraine.