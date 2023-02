The Russian occupiers lost a company of their military when trying to advance in the Kreminna direction two days ago.

Serhii Haidai, the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, announced this on the air of the national telethon on Saturday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He said that the Russian offensives do not stop in any direction - neither in the Svatove direction nor in the Kreminna direction.

However, all enemy attacks have been unsuccessful in recent days.

In particular, in the Svatove area, the invaders tried to go ahead with heavy equipment, but they received resistance and retreated.

"In the Kreminna direction two days ago there was a rather powerful offensive attempt - three Russian companies went on the offensive, but the Defense Forces there stood. Of the three companies, only two returned to their positions,”

He added, somewhere about 70 Russians were killed there, the same number got wounded.

Also, the head of the military administration noted that in the occupied Luhansk Region there is no mobile Internet, as well as communication in settlements near the front line.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 22, Haidai said that the enemy was trying to break through the Kreminna direction with a company of tanks and a company of infantry, during a heavy battle the Ukrainian defenders destroyed Russian equipment.