The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi has promised a child that in 2023 Mariupol (Donetsk Region) will be liberated.

Zaluzhnyi said this in an interview for the documentary project of journalist Dmytro Komarov "Year," dedicated to the anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Zaluzhnyi said that he participated in an event for children.

"In a wonderful way, they (letters of children addressed to St. Nicholas) came to me. And as much as I was pleased to be "St. Nicholas" for this small number of children, it is impossible simply. Right at the table was a boy, Illia seems to have been called. He was four years old. He took my hand and took me aside," said the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Illia told Zaluzhnyi that he wanted to ask him something.

"Will we definitely go back to Mariupol?" he asked. I say, "Yes." He says, "When?" I say, "This year," Zaluzhnyi recounted the conversation.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine noted that when children say this, it is very inspiring.

Zaluzhnyi also said that the cheapest material that the Russian army has is human life.

"Losses of 15,000 in Afghanistan actually brought the USSR to its knees. Now the figure of losses of the Russian Federation is much higher, but this does not stop. And the conclusion is only one - what is perhaps the cheapest thing this country has is human life. We have a different tactic and strategy. We don't have those opportunities. Wasting ammunition to destroy your own infrastructure makes no sense. We count every projectile, every mine and every human life," the General said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zaluzhnyi on the anniversary of the full-scale invasion of Russia, February 24, addressed the citizens of Ukraine and said that over the nine years of the war, "Ukrainians have become stronger than concrete and steel."