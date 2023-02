Canada To Hand Over 4 More Leopard 2 Tanks To Ukraine

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on February 24 announced the provision of 4 more Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, thus the total number of tanks provided to Ukraine will double.

It was announced by the press service of the Government of Canada with reference to Trudeau's statement during the press conference, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Prime Minister Trudeau announced that Canada would provide four additional Leopard 2 main battle tanks to support the Ukrainian Armed Forces in defending their country, increasing our contribution to a total of eight tanks," it was said.

Canada will also give Ukraine an armored evacuation vehicle and more than 5,000 rounds of 155 mm caliber.

The report notes that four Leopard 2 tanks previously announced were delivered to Poland, and a group of instructors of the Canadian Armed Forces is currently training Ukrainian tank crews.

It is also reported that to increase pressure on the Putin regime, Canada announced the introduction of new sanctions against individuals and legal entities involved in Russia's war against Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 6, Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand announced that the first Leopard 2 tank for Ukraine sent from Canada on February 4 had already arrived in Poland.