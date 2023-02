U.S. President Joe Biden believes that China's proposed "peace plan" will benefit only Russia.

He said this in an interview with ABC News, as cited by CNN.

"If Putin is applauding it, so how could it be any good? ... I've seen nothing in the plan that would indicate that there is something that would be beneficial to anyone other than Russia if the Chinese plan were followed," Biden said.

In addition, Biden rejected the idea that China could mediate peace talks between Ukraine and Russia, calling it irrational.

"The idea that China will negotiate the outcome of a war that is completely unfair to Ukraine is just irrational," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy liked only the points on territorial integrity and nuclear security in China's "peace proposals."

The Chinese Foreign Ministry published "China's Position on the Political Settlement of the Ukrainian Crisis."

China's plan consists of 12 points.