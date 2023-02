European Union countries late on February 24 agreed on the tenth package of sanctions against Russia.

It was announced by the representative office of Sweden in the European Union, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Together, the EU Member States have imposed the most forceful and far-reaching sanctions ever to help Ukraine win the war. The EU stands united with Ukraine and the Ukrainian people. We will keep supporting Ukraine, for as long as it takes," the statement said.

The new sanctions include, in particular, tighter export restrictions regarding dual-use and technology; targeted restricted measures against individuals and entities supporting the war, spreading propaganda or delivering drones used by Russia in the war; measures against Russian disinformation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, previously Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said that Ukraine expects that the 10th package of EU sanctions against Russia will contain restrictions against the nuclear industry of the Russian Federation, in particular the state corporation Rosatom.