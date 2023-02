The Verkhovna Rada has expanded the width of the border strip along the line of the state border with Russia and Belarus to 2 km, this will be mined territory.

This is stated in the message of the State Border Guard Service on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine voted for bill No. 7475 "On Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of Ukraine on the Protection of the State Border." The bill provides for amendments to some laws of Ukraine on the protection of the state border of Ukraine, namely: the strip along the Ukrainian-Russian and Ukrainian-Belarusian borders will increase to 2 km wide. This, in practice, will be mined territory," said the message.

It is also noted that the law regulates the issue of involving the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard and the National Police in the performance of tasks to protect the state border; the place of border guards in the general system of the Defense Forces during martial law has been determined.

The law will come into force after being signed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Now the Land Code of Ukraine provides that within the border strip in order to ensure national security and defense, compliance with the state border regime with military units of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine for construction, arrangement and maintenance of engineering and fortifications, fences, border signs, border clearances, communications are provided for permanent use of land plots 30-50 meters wide along the line of the state border on land, along the shore of the Ukrainian part of the border river, lake or other water bodies.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in November, the deputy head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko said that Ukraine was erecting a wall on the border with Belarus.