Zelenskyy Says He Had No Intention Of Appointing Budanov As Defense Minister

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says that if he wanted to appoint the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov as defense minister, then the authorities would do this in accordance with Ukrainian legislation.

He said this at a press conference, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"If I wanted to appoint our chief intelligence officer as defense minister, we would do this exclusively in the steps of Ukrainian legislation," the President said.

Zelenskyy noted that he did not consider appointing Budanov to the post of minister of defense instead of Oleksii Reznikov and did not have such conversations with him.

He added that indeed, the issue of the Ministry of Defense was discussed at the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, but in the context of security issues, including at the regional level.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, said that he was ready to perform the tasks that he was assigned.