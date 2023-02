President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wants to meet with President Xi Jinping of the People's Republic of China.

He said this at a press conference, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"First of all, I plan to meet with Xi Jinping and believe that this will benefit our states and security in the world," the President answered when asked about a possible meeting with leaders of countries that are geographically distant from Ukraine.

Zelenskyy noted that there is a lot of trade between Ukraine and China, so the question is not only in the war, but also that the Ukrainian state is interested in preserving economic relations.

"As far as I know, China respects territorial integrity. Historically, it respects territorial integrity, which means that it must do everything to ensure that the Russian Federation leaves our territory. This is the respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity," the President added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy wants to attract China, India, the countries of Africa and Latin America to the Formula of Peace.