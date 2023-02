US Announces New USD 2 Billion Aid Package For Ukraine On Anniversary Of Russian Invasion

The White House announced a new USD 2 billion military aid package for Ukraine on the anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion. This was reported by the press service of the US Department of Defense.

The assistance package includes:

additional ammunition for high mobility missile and artillery systems (HIMARS);

additional 155 mm caliber artillery shells;

ammunition for reactive systems with laser guidance;

CyberLux K8 UAS;

Switchblade 600 UAS;

Altius-600 UAS;

Jump 20 UAS;

means of detecting UAVs and electronic warfare;

demining equipment;

secure communication support equipment;

training, maintenance and support funding.

"The United States will continue to work with its allies and partners to provide Ukraine with capabilities to meet its immediate battlefield needs and long-term security assistance needs for as long as necessary," the statement said.

The equipment will not be transferred from Pentagon warehouses, but will be ordered from manufacturers, the Pentagon reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, US President Joe Biden made a statement about supporting Ukraine in the war against the Russian occupiers.

The United States of America intends to transfer 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine at a total cost of USD 400 million.

The Ministry of Defense of the United Kingdom published a video of tank exercises, showing what they are capable of and how it can help Ukraine in the war against the Russian Federation.