President Volodymyr Zelenskyy doesn't care what happens to Russia after it loses the war it unleashed against Ukraine.

He said this at a press conference, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Most states, at least in Europe, believe in the victory of Ukraine, so in the defeat of Moscow. This is the conclusion. And the main question is: what will happen to Russia then? You mean it. Honestly, I don't care," Zelenskyy said.

He noted that Russians should think about Russia.

In his opinion, if the Russians were thinking about their state, then there would be no war with Ukraine.

"When all adequate states think what to do for their society, someone thinks what else to do against another. Therefore, these are their (Russians') questions, history and their future. So I don't think about it," the head of state said.

