President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes Ukraine has everything to defeat the aggressor country this year.

He said this at a press conference, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"If everyone does their homework, everyone will complete their tasks. Inevitably we are in for a win. I'm sure there will be a win. I really want to this year. We have everything for this: diplomacy, confidence, friends, we have united all our strength against this invasion. I think that no country in the world can independently withstand such a war. I think that the United States can, but, fortunately, it has no borders with the Russian Federation," he said.

Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine is not alone in confronting Russia's armed aggression, friends help it so that the Russian Federation does not go further.

"We understand exactly what Putin, the Kremlin wants. So it's very important that each of us focus and work. And then there will be a victory," the President said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy does not care what happens to Russia after it loses the war unleashed against Ukraine.