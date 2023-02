The North Atlantic Council published a statement on the occasion of the anniversary of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine, in which the North Atlantic Alliance promises to continue to help and support Ukraine in the fight against unprovoked Russian aggression. The document was published on the NATO website on Friday, February 24.

The Statement states that NATO member states and their partners will strengthen political and practical support for Ukraine, and will help as much as is necessary to help Ukraine defeat the aggressor.

"We confirm our unwavering support for the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders. We fully support Ukraine's inalienable right to self-defense and the choice of its own security measures. Russia bears full responsibility for this war, which is a gross violation of international law and the UN Charter. Russia's actions disregard the principles and obligations of the OSCE and seriously undermine international security and stability and the rules-based international order," the statement said.

The Alliance also condemned countries, especially Belarus, for actively assisting Russia's aggression against Ukraine. NATO emphasized that the Russian Federation poses a threat to billions of people around the world through energy blackmail and irresponsible nuclear rhetoric. The North Atlantic Council called on Russia to immediately end the war and withdraw all its troops from Ukraine in accordance with the UN Resolution of February 23, 2023.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ukroboronprom state concern together with one of the NATO countries started the production of 120 mm mines for the Defense Forces.

On February 13, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that Russian President Vladimir Putin, instead of being ready for peace in Ukraine, is starting new offensive actions.

On February 21, Ukraine, the European Union and NATO agreed to coordinate to optimize the production of weapons for Ukrainian needs.