Russia Cannot Win, But Nuclear State Cannot Be Backed Into Corner - Orban

On the anniversary of the Russian invasion, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban called for negotiations and said that the Russian Federation cannot win.

He wrote about it on Twitter.

“Russia cannot win because the entire western world has lined up behind Ukraine. At the same time, Russia is a nuclear power, and a nuclear power cannot be cornered because they may trigger a nuclear war. We need a ceasefire and peace talks. The sooner the better,” the statement says.

It will be recalled that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine believes that Hungary cannot decide when the peace talks between Ukraine and Russia should begin, since Budapest chose another side instead of aid.

Earlier, Slovakian Foreign Minister harshly criticized Hungarian Prime Minister for his position on Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Hungary is working on Orban's visit to Kyiv.