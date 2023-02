Zelenskyy Ready To Personally Come To Summit Of Ukraine With Countries Of Latin America

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is ready to personally come to the summit of Ukraine and Latin America if it is held.

He stated this at a press conference in Kyiv.

"It (Latin America) is very important. I would like to make a conference, a summit of Latin America and Ukraine. And you know how hard it is for me to leave the state. But especially for this meeting I would go. I could bring to them, their media, their society. YOU know, the crown won't fall, I don't have it," Zelenskyy said.

He also added that Ukraine should work powerfully with African countries to get their support, including in grain supply issues.

Zelenskyy believes that Ukraine has not worked enough with African countries all the time of Independence and now this needs to be made up.

"We need total support for peace and we will win," Zelenskyy added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Volodymyr Zelenskyy is holding a large press conference in Kyiv on February 24 on the anniversary of the full-scale invasion of Russia, where hundreds of journalists are present.