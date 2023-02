Czech Republic Making Inflatable HIMARS, Used In Ukraine As Deceptive Targets For Occupiers 20:22

Kyrylo Shevchenko: How Ukraine kept its financial front. The story of Resolution No. 18 16:51

AFU Destroy 790 Occupiers, 16 Tanks And 24 IFVs. General Staff Names Russian Losses Per Day 17:14

RF "Cossack Detachment" Refuses To Go On Offensive Near Vuhledar Due To Heavy Losses - General Staff 18:52