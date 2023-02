Ukraine is entering a new period of war with the task of defeating the Russian Federation. The Ukrainian defenders will launch a counteroffensive, and work is currently underway to ensure it.

This was written by the head of the Ministry of Defense Oleksii Reznikov on Facebook.

"We are entering a new period. With a new task - to win. A year ago, many expected that Ukraine would disappear in a few weeks. Everything has changed. Today, the main question on the agenda is what will be the victory of Ukraine? The answer is simple. Victory is the liberation of all our territories to the borders of 1991 and elimination of the danger from Russia," Reznikov wrote.

The minister noted that victory is when Ukraine will be sovereign and independent within internationally recognized borders, successful, wealthy, strong, and Russia will not exist in its current form.

"Our enemy is still very dangerous and has a lot of resources. But strategically, it has already lost. We have to see things through. There is no more uncertainty like a year ago. It will not be easy. But we will manage. There is confidence in our abilities. There is rage and desire retribution for our fallen," Reznikov emphasized.

He drew attention to the fact that there is a coalition of 54 countries supporting Ukraine, so "we are not alone in this battle."

"What is awaiting us? More weapons, including Ukrainian ones. For all Defense Forces. There will be tanks and armored vehicles. We will be even better at intercepting missiles and drones of terrorists, no matter which country they come from. There will be new training programs for our defenders with the participation of partners. We will extend them not only to the army, but also to the guards and to everyone who fights alongside," Reznikov writes.

According to him, Ukraine will also have a new quality of defense through technology.

"We will strike harder and at a greater distance, in the air, on land, at sea and in cyberspace. There will be our counteroffensive. We are working hard to prepare and provide it," the minister concluded.

