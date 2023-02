Shmyhal And New Prime Minister Of Moldova Recean Agree To Coordinate Path To EU And Security Actions

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and newly appointed Prime Minister of Moldova Dorin Recean have agreed to cooperate on the way to the European Union and coordinate security actions. Shmyhal announced this on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I had the first conversation with the newly appointed Prime Minister of Moldova Dorin Recean. We agreed that we will strengthen our cooperation on the way to the EU. We discussed the implementation of joint projects in energy, logistics, cross-border cooperation. In conditions when Russia undermines the European security system, it is important for us to continue close cooperation and coordination of our actions," he wrote.

Shmyhal noted that Ukraine supports Moldova's position on the withdrawal of Russian troops from Transnistria.

In an online conversation, he thanked the people of Moldova and its political leadership for helping Ukraine during the full-scale Russian aggression, in particular for sheltering Ukrainian refugees.

Shmyhal invited Recean to visit Kyiv.

According to the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers, for his part Recean stressed that Moldova remains a reliable friend for Ukraine and is ready to support the peace formula presented by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The conversation between Shmyhal and Recean took place against the background of Russian statements about Ukraine's alleged preparation of provocations in Transnistria.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Moldova expects that Ukraine's victory will allow the withdrawal of Russian troops from Transnistria.