A large number of young Russian military arrived in the temporarily occupied Mariupol, and the presence of "Kadyrov militants" also increased. In addition, prices for everything are rising in the city, residents have been taking queues at ATMs since 4-5 a.m. Coronavirus deaths have also been recorded.

The situation in the temporarily occupied Mariupol, Donetsk Region, was told by the adviser to the mayor Petro Andriushchenko on Telegram.

So, a large number of young military occupiers arrived in the city - 19-20 years old. They tell locals that they are undergoing urgent service.

"Russia throws children on cannon fodder," Andriushchenko wrote.

In addition, he noted that an increase in the presence of "Kadyrov militants" was recorded. There are at least two bases in the city. In addition, according to signs and chevrons, they are part of the Russian Guard.

Meanwhile, against the background of unemployment and a lack of money in Mariupol, another increase in prices occurs for everything - from RUB 50 to RUB 150, depending on the type of product.

"Due to the lack of funding from Muscovy, people take queues at ATMs and at the occupiers' post offices from 4-5 in the morning. Every day. Hoping, mostly in vain. There are rows and fights in queues for hundreds of people. Today, on Kirovo, the occupiers were forced to shoot into the air to appease people in line. Survival as it is," the mayor's adviser said.

Also, the first deaths from coronavirus occurred in the city, the epidemic of which is "gaining momentum" in Mariupol. There is no medicine or equipment to provide medical care.

Meanwhile, the Russians continue to dismantle without stopping.

