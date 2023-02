"It Was A Year Of Pain, Sorrow, Faith And Unity." Zelenskyy Addresses Ukrainians On Anniversary Of War With Ru

On the anniversary of the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed Ukrainians. This is reported by Zelenskyy's Telegram channel.

"On February 24, millions of us made a choice. Not a white flag, but a blue and yellow flag. Not fleeing, but facing. Facing the enemy. Resistance and struggle. It was a year of pain, sorrow, faith and unity. And this is a year of our invincibility. We know that this will be the year of our victory!" the message reads.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Zaluzhnyi addressed Ukrainians on the anniversary of the war with Russia.

As of February 23, the Ukrainian military eliminated 790 Russian soldiers per day, the total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 145,850 soldiers.

During February 22, the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled about 90 enemy attacks.

On February 23, the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense Kyrylo Budanov said that there is every chance of ending the war by the end of the summer.