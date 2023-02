AFU Eliminate More Than 146,000 Russian Invaders Over Year Of Full-Scale War. General Staff Reports Russia’s

Over the past day, February 23, the Ukrainian defenders eliminated 970 invaders, destroyed 13 tanks and 11 artillery systems of the enemy. Also, the Russians lost air defense equipment in the amount of 3 and 4 more UAVs.

The losses of Russia per day and directly for the year of the full-scale war were reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

So, from February 24, 2022 to February 24, 2023, the total combat losses of the enemy approximately amounted to:

personnel ‒ about 146,820 (+ 970) people eliminated,

tanks ‒ 3,363 (+ 13) units,

armored fighting vehicles ‒ 6,600 (+ 7) units,

artillery systems - 2,363 (+ 11) units,

MLRS - 474 (+ 3) units,

air defense systems ‒ 247 (+ 3) units,

aircraft - 299 (+ 0) units,

helicopters - 287 (+ 0) units,

operational-tactical level UAVs - 2,033 (+ 4),

cruise missiles ‒ 873 (+ 0),

ships/boats ‒ 18 (+ 0) units,

motor vehicles and tank trucks - 5,224 (+ 9) units,

special equipment ‒ 229 (+ 1).

It is noted that the data is being clarified.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine is entering a new period of war with the task of defeating the Russian Federation. Ukrainian defenders will launch a counteroffensive, now work is underway to ensure it.

US Secretary of Defense Austin noted that the exercises and equipment that the United States provides to Ukraine will change the dynamics on the battlefield in the war against the Russian Federation and will allow Ukrainian troops to break through the Russian defense.

Meanwhile, on the Sofiiska Square in Kyiv, during a commemorative event on the anniversary of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy solemnly celebrated the military merits of the Ukrainian defenders.