Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi made a statement on the anniversary of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into Ukraine, February 24. He also thanked all Ukrainians who fight and support the country. Zaluzhnyi published an appeal to Ukrainians on Facebook.

The Commander-in-Chief once again reminded that the most important thing for Ukraine is people, they are the basis of everything.

"The basis of our stability is PEOPLE. Ordinary people. Ordinary Heroes. Among us. In line with us," he wrote.

"These are the people who took up arms to protect their relatives, their homes and their state from the enemy's unprovoked and unjustified aggression. These are the people who are now, at this moment, beating the occupier, holding positions, freezing in the cold but native land, they save the lives of their comrades, they help the army with everything they can do to help," he said in his message.

Zaluzhnyi noted that during the nine years of the war, we became stronger than concrete and steel, "because we remember the examples of indomitability of the defenders of Donetsk Airport and Azovstal".

He thanked all Ukrainians on this fatal and tragic day for our country.

"Thank you, Ukrainians! To all who serve in the ranks of the Armed Forces and other components of the defense forces of Ukraine - respect and deep gratitude. To all who help, support, believe - an earthly bow. To all who died for freedom - Eternal Memory and honor. We will endure. AND WE WILL WIN!" summed up the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as of February 23, the Ukrainian military eliminated 790 Russian soldiers per day, the total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 145,850 soldiers.

During February 22, the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled about 90 enemy attacks.

On February 23, the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense Kyrylo Budanov said that there is every chance of ending the war by the end of the summer.