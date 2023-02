The training and equipment that the United States provides to Ukraine will change the dynamics on the battlefield in the war against the Russian Federation and will allow Ukrainian troops to break through the Russian defense. U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said in an interview with CNN on Friday, February 24.

Austin noted that the United States provides opportunities for Ukraine to change the situation on the battlefield.

“And so rather than having a stalemate, what you’ll probably see is Ukrainians shaping this fight so they can create opportunities for themselves and exploit those opportunities going forward,” the U.S. Defense Secretary said.

“We’re training and equipping several brigades of mechanized infantry — that’s a pretty substantial capability. In addition to that, additional artillery, and so they’ll have the ability to breach Russian defenses and maneuver, and I think that will create a different dynamic,” Austin added.

The United States will remain with Ukraine as long as necessary to return its sovereign territory, the international community will be with Ukraine after the end of hostilities, Austin emphasized.

