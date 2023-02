Over the past day, the Russian occupiers have conducted several failed offensives in the Bakhmut direction, in particular, in the Bakhmut area.

This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy carried out several unsuccessful offensives in the areas of Berkhivka, Bakhmut, Zaliznianske, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Dyliyivka and Vasylivka," the report says.

More than 20 settlements, in particular, Zaliznianske, Berkhivka, Bakhmut, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Kurdiumivka, Mayorsk, Pivnichne, Ivanopillia and Krasnohorivka of the Donetsk Region, were shelled.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue defense.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 24, the 366th day of a full-scale Russian invasion began.

Last day, the Defense Forces repelled about 100 enemy attacks and inflicted 17 blows on the occupiers.

Ukraine will continue the months-long defense of Bakhmut, Donetsk Region, while remembering the cost of human lives. According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, it is important to protect Bakhmut, but not at any cost.

Border guards told how they destroyed a group of invaders who were waiting for fire support near Bakhmut.